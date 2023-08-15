Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.47) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.31). The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($12.02) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.18) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRTX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Shares of MRTX opened at $39.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

