Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oceaneering International, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Oceaneering International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 2.0 %

Oceaneering International stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $597.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.33 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $103,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,795.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

