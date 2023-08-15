Analysts Offer Predictions for Altus Group Limited’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Altus Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altus Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

AIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$64.80.

Altus Group stock opened at C$49.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.43. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$40.00 and a 12-month high of C$61.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 315.79%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

