Analysts Offer Predictions for Computer Task Group, Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTG)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at K LIU & dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Computer Task Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. K LIU & analyst K. Liu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Computer Task Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. K LIU & also issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.82%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTG. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Computer Task Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Computer Task Group Price Performance

Shares of CTG opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $164.19 million, a PE ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. 61.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

