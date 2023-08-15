Analysts Set Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) PT at $34.25

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities lowered Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avid Technology

Avid Technology Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ AVID opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth about $4,510,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 503.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 31,958 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 1,903.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 214.3% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.