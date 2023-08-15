Analysts Set Expectations for Stantec Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Stantec Stock Down 0.4 %

STN opened at $66.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.16. Stantec has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $69.02.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $952.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.79 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $12,524,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Stantec by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 57,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $18,456,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $4,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.