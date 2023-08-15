Analysts Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Target Price at $109.75

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

LGND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.74 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 38,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

