Analysts Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) PT at $61.82

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of SPT opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $994,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $109,593.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,480.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $994,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,164 shares of company stock worth $2,897,603 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

