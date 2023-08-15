Analysts Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) PT at $61.82

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.82.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPT
Sprout Social Price Performance
Insider Activity at Sprout Social
In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $994,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $109,593.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,480.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $994,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,164 shares of company stock worth $2,897,603 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Sprout Social
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sprout Social
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.