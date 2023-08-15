Analysts Set The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Price Target at $42.00

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get New York Times alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on New York Times

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

Institutional Trading of New York Times

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $484,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,706.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,706.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,000,848.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,298. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in New York Times by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in New York Times by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 188.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 250,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in New York Times by 54.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73. New York Times has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $45.30.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.