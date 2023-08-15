ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ANGLE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANPCY opened at C$1.63 on Tuesday. ANGLE has a 12 month low of C$1.46 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.75.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

