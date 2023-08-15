Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $351,387.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,799,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,552,999.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $351,387.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,799,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,552,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,102,757 shares of company stock valued at $73,455,148. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APO. Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $87.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.