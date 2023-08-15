Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $161.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AIT has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of AIT opened at $154.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $156.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 136,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

