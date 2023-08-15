Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Down 28.4% in July

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

APTO opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $13.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $5,158,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,444,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,046 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APTO shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $50.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $37.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

