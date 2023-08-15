Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,556 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $141.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

