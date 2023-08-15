Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 818 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 178.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average is $75.07. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

