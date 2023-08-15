Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 68,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 419.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 457,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 61,049 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PAA stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.05%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.