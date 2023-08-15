Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.72.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

