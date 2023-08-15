Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 150.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $114.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

