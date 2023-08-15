Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 201.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,424,000 after buying an additional 65,976 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $801,959,940,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 87,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,089.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 180,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 165,007 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of O opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.