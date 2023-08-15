Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,440 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 591.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $156,481,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 267.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,664,000 after acquiring an additional 257,732 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,937,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,759,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $229.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

