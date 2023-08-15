Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,514,000 after buying an additional 508,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after acquiring an additional 466,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

3M Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $103.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.59. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

