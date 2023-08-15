Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $266.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

