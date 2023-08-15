Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after buying an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 121,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,038,000 after acquiring an additional 164,256 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $177.06 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.15 and its 200-day moving average is $180.34.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

