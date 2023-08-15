Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,009 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $127.28 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

