Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,127,000 after buying an additional 974,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $260.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

