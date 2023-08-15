Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $967,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 795.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $170.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

