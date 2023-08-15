Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $359,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.