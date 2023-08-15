Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $579,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $189.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.08. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.67.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

