Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $624,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,993,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,362,000 after purchasing an additional 176,254 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,040,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,496,000 after purchasing an additional 190,256 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,543,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,365,000 after acquiring an additional 26,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,403,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,860,000 after buying an additional 15,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average of $83.11.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

