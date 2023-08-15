Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 98.5% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $398.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $375.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $405.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.96.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,967 shares of company stock worth $108,143,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

