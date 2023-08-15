Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 702 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,119,000.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

