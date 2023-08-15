Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sun Communities by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $123.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.51. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $172.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.17%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

