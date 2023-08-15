Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,298 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $696,728,000 after buying an additional 122,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $117.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.36 and a 200 day moving average of $105.72. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

