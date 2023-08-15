Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,756 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 157.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $217.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $166.93 and a 12-month high of $222.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,598. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

