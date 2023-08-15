Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,092 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

