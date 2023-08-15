Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 498 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RY. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

