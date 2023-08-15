Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 695 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $160.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.89. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

