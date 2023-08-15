Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,379 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $124.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

