Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AQST. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

