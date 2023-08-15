Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $109.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $88.50 on Thursday. Ashland has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.85.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ashland had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ashland will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Ashland declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,269,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 492,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Ashland by 839.1% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth $5,695,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

