Atb Cap Markets Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Total Energy Services in a report issued on Sunday, August 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TOT. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday.

Total Energy Services Trading Up 2.6 %

Total Energy Services stock opened at C$9.39 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$6.12 and a 52 week high of C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.75.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.