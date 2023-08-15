Atb Cap Markets Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued on Sunday, August 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.63.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPI opened at C$23.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.65. The company has a market cap of C$5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. Northland Power has a one year low of C$21.03 and a one year high of C$46.23.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

