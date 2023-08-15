ATB Capital Boosts Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$90.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
DCBO has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Docebo from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark increased their price objective on Docebo from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday.
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.
