Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Downgraded by Brookline Capital Management to “Hold”

Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered Atreca from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atreca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Atreca from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atreca currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Atreca Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atreca

Shares of BCEL opened at $0.51 on Friday. Atreca has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atreca by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atreca during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

