Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Atreca from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atreca presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Atreca Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atreca

Atreca stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Atreca has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Atreca by 111.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atreca by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atreca by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 77,798 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 36.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

