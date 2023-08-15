AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on AudioEye in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $60.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.04. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AudioEye by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AudioEye by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AudioEye by 4,864.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AudioEye by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

