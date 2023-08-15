Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $211.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

