AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 21,229.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 427.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.50.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 2.5 %

AVB stock opened at $182.67 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.