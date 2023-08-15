Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Avantax from $32.50 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Avantax stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. Avantax has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $30.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $796.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Avantax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,882,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avantax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Avantax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,836,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Avantax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,507,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

