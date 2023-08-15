Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $227.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXON. TheStreet lowered Axon Enterprise from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $206.62 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $109.31 and a twelve month high of $229.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.20 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley bought 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,834,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,152,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. Insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 24.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

